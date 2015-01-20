By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 20 With 1.35 billion users of
its Internet social network, Facebook Inc would rank as
the world's second-most populous nation if it were a country.
While its users may populate only a virtual country,
Facebook says it generates a lot of real economic activity -
$227 billion worth of economic impact and 4.5 million jobs in
2014, according to a new study by consulting firm Deloitte &
Touche that Facebook commissioned.
The report looks at the businesses that maintain pages on
Facebook as well as the mobile apps and games that consumers
play on Facebook and measures all the economic activity that
result. It also considers the demand for gadgets and online
connectivity services that are generated by Facebook.
When a company advertises to customers on Facebook, for
example, some of the resulting sales can be directly attributed
to Facebook. When consumers donated $100 million for research
into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis during this summer's Ice
Bucket challenge, Facebook's auto-play video ads were a key
factor.
"People believe that technology creates jobs in the tech
sector and destroys jobs everywhere else," Facebook Chief
Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg told Reuters in an interview
on Friday. "This report shows that's not true."
According to Sandberg, Facebook is helping create a new wave
of small businesses in everything from fashion to fitness. She
cited a group of young women in Bengaluru, India, who started a
hair accessory business using Facebook and a mother in North
Carolina who started the Lolly Wolly Doodle line of clothing,
selling to customers through Facebook.
The report comes as many established industries are critical
of Web startups such as ride-sharing service Uber and
home-sharing service Airbnb. Critics contend that the services
circumvent regulations and threaten established taxis and hotel
businesses.
The report's data will provide Sandberg with something to
talk about when she travels to the World Economic Forum in
Davos, Switzerland, this week. On Thursday, Sandberg will be on
a panel alongside Google Inc Executive Chairman Eric
Schmidt and Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya
Nadella about the future of the digital economy.
"We're no longer in a place where large companies can create
the jobs the world needs," Sandberg said.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Ken Wills)