* Advertising revenue up 36 percent
* Monthly active users top 1 billion, of which 604 million
were mobile
* Zuckerberg not pleased with gaming revenue
* Shares up nearly 13 percent
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 23 Facebook Inc grew
mobile advertising revenue several times in the third quarter, a
faster-than-expected pace that helped drive shares in the
world's No. 1 social network nearly 13 percent higher.
Facebook said on Tuesday that it now gets 14 percent of its
advertising revenue from mobile ads, helping to reassure
investors that the social network is beginning to figure out how
to earn money off smartphone and tablet users.
Mobile ad revenues totalled roughly $150 million, up from an
estimated $40 million to $50 million in the second quarter and
almost nothing in the first.
"This certainly dispels the most bearish view, that Facebook
couldn't monetize people on phones or tablets," said Colin
Sebastian, an analyst with Robert Baird & Co.
"In about a six-month period they've actually started to
generate decent revenues form their mobile applications,"
Sebastian added, though he said Facebook still needs to show
that its mobile ads can command the same rates as its
traditional ads and that they can deliver results for marketers.
Mobile advertising has been among the key investor concerns
hanging over Facebook, helping slash more than $40 billion off
its market value since its May IPO. As its users increasingly
access the social network with their smartphones, Facebook has
struggled to transition its business to mobile devices.
The mobile ads helped reignite Facebook's overall
advertising business during the third quarter, following several
consecutive quarters of slowing revenue growth that raised
questions about Facebook's long-term prospects.
Advertising revenue increased 36 percent to $1.09 billion,
up from 28 percent growth in the second quarter. B ut revenue
from its payments and other businesses increased just 13 percent
to $176 million.
Mark Zuckerberg, the 28-year-old chief executive who created
Facebook in his Harvard dorm room, said mobile was the "most
misunderstood aspect" of the company and took issue with the
"myth" that Facebook could not earn money on mobile.
"Over the long run we're going to see more monetization per
time spent on mobile than on desktop," Zuckerberg said on a
conference call with analysts on Tuesday.
The company's shares leapt nearly 13 percent to $21.97 in
after-hours trading on Tuesday.
Facebook said it had crossed the 1 billion threshold for
monthly active users by Sept. 30, of which 604 million were
mobile users, a gain of 61 percent from a year earlier.
The shift to mobile has challenged many of the Web
industry's top companies. Google Inc is the No.1
provider of smartphone software with its Android operating
system. But the company missed Wall Street's revenue targets in
the third quarter, with some analysts blaming the shortfall on
its increasing reliance on lower-priced mobile ads.
Social game maker Zynga Inc, which announced
layoffs of 5 percent of its staff on Tuesday, has suffered as it
struggles to translate its hit games to mobile devices and as
the use of its games on Facebook's service declines.
NOT PLEASED WITH GAMING
Zynga's woes were visible in Facebook's results, with
Facebook's payments revenue from the maker of Farmville down 20
percent year on year.
Zuckerberg said he was not pleased with revenue from gaming,
but said that beyond Zynga - which accounts for 7 percent of
Facebook's total revenue - the situation was brighter.
"The interesting thing is that the rest of the games
ecosystem has actually been growing. Our monthly payments
revenue from the rest of the ecosystem increased 40 percent over
the past year, since payments has been adopted," he said.
Zuckerberg also said Instagram, the photo-sharing app that
Facebook acquired for roughly $750 million this year, now has
100 million users, up from 27 million when Facebook bought the
company.
Facebook posted a net loss of $59 million or 2 cents a share
in the three months ended Sept. 30 after booking a big provision
for income taxes. Excluding share-based compensation and income
tax adjustments, it earned 12 cents a share, a penny higher than
the average analyst expectation.
Facebook Finance Chief David Ebersman said the company would
continue to invest aggressively during the fourth quarter,
though the company did not provide a specific financial outlook,
in keeping with its previous practice.
Ebersman said that the total number of ads that Facebook
delivered in the third quarter increased 27 percent year-on-year
and that the average price per ad increased 7 percent.
Facebook's third-quarter mobile revenue marked a big jump
from the second quarter, when Facebook said that it was
generating more than $1 million a day from a new class of ads
that appear in users' newsfeeds. Facebook said that roughly half
of that revenue was from mobile ads, suggesting that mobile
advertising revenue totaled $45 million in the second quarter.
Stifel Nicolaus analyst Jordan Rohan said that Facebook's
mobile ad revenue was impressive, but said that Facebook needs
to proceed carefully so as not to damage the user experience by
overloading its service with too many ads.
And he said that Facebook's desktop PC advertising business
appeared to have shrunk by about $40 million from the second
quarter. Rohan said he would rather see the desktop ad business
remain stable as the mobile ad business grows.
Facebook's third-quarter revenue of $1.26 billion was a hair
above the average analyst expectation of $1.23 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.