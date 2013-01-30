UPDATE 1-New Adidas CEO targets faster sales, profit growth
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 30 Facebook Inc's revenue in the fourth quarter grew 40 percent year-on-year to $1.585 billion.
The Web social networking company said it earned $64 million, or 3 cents per share, compared to $302 million, or 14 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct
* Celyad obtains FDA approval to initiate the NKR-2 CAR T cells THINK trial in the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* G4s plc - group's net debt to ebitda improved to 2.8x in 2016