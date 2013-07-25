By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 Facebook Inc
delivered strong evidence it can thrive on smartphones and
tablets on Wednesday, reporting a much better-than-anticipated
surge in mobile advertising revenue in the second quarter that
ignited a nearly 17 percent share rally.
The world's No. 1 social network also reported an uptick in
daily visitors to its service, allaying worries that a new crop
of fast-growing mobile upstarts like WhatsApp and Snapchat could
cut into the time consumers spend on Facebook.
Facebook's growing appeal to consumers and advertisers
combined to deliver the company's strongest ad revenue growth
since the third quarter of 2011. Ad prices, which declined at
Google and Yahoo, increased 13 percent at Facebook.
"Facebook has nearly 700 million people that use the
platform daily. There's no bigger audience on the planet," said
Jordan Rohan, an analyst at financial services firm Stifel
Nicolaus.
Facebook said revenue from e-commerce companies doubled
year-on-year in the second quarter, and the total number of ads
displayed on its service expanded by 43 percent year-on-year.
The quarterly results, which also showed a spike in
operating margin to 31 percent, shore up investors' confidence
in a company which has struggled to fully regain credibility
after a rocky May 2012 initial public offering. Despite
Wednesday's rally, it remains nearly 20 percent below its debut
price.
Mark Zuckerberg, the 29-year old chief executive who
co-founded Facebook in his Harvard dorm room, said the company
was beginning to reap the benefit of investments to retool
certain products over the past 18 months, particularly the
mobile version of its service.
"Coming into this year we could tell internally that we were
turning a corner on that, that we were in good shape and could
start to play a bit more offense," Zuckerberg said in a
conference call with analysts on Wednesday.
With consumers increasingly accessing Web services on
smartphones, whose smaller screens make it more challenging to
display ads, Internet companies have struggled to adapt their
businesses.
The newsfeed ads that Facebook has introduced over the past
year inject marketing messages straight into a user's stream of
news and content. Unlike Google's mobile ads, which generally
command lower prices than the company's PC-based equivalent,
Facebook's mobile newsfeed ads garner higher rates than its
other forms of online ads, say analysts.
"Facebook is uniquely positioned because of the way
consumers consume their content to show these types of ads,"
said Macquarie Research analyst Ben Schachter. "More and more
people are finding that this is a useful place to show ads," he
said.
Last week, Google reported second-quarter results short of
Wall Street's estimates as weakening prices for its ads weighed
on the bottom line, and Yahoo trimmed its 2013
sales outlook.
TEEN USERS
Facebook said about 61 percent of its 1.15 billion users now
visit the service on a daily basis, compared to 58 percent in
the second quarter of 2012. That increase came despite worries
that in-feed ads will alienate viewers, and that a new crop of
mobile services popular among a younger crowd, such as Snapchat,
would siphon off users.
Zuckerberg said Facebook had not experienced the feared
flight of teenage users in the United States, noting that the
number of teen users in the country on a daily and monthly basis
had been steady over the past year and a half.
"You always have to keep an eye on it, but they're certainly
not running out the door," said Jefferies analyst Brian
Fitzgerald.
Shares of Facebook were up 16.7 percent at $30.95 in
after-hours trading on Wednesday.
Facebook grew revenue 53 percent to $1.813 billion in the
second quarter, above the average analyst expectation of $1.618
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Facebook had
$1.184 billion in revenue in the year ago period.
The company said that mobile ads accounted for roughly 41
percent of its total ad revenue in the second quarter, up from
30 percent in the first quarter of the year.
Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the company had
increased both the quantity and types of newsfeed adds during
the second quarter, even as click-through rates and
cost-per-clicks, or ad rates, remained strong.
"Right now, ads on average make up about 5 percent, or one
in 20 stories on the newsfeed," Zuckerberg told analysts. "In
recent studies, people have told us that they notice the ads
more. So we're going to invest in improving the quality."
