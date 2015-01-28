SAN FRANCISCO Jan 28 Facebook Inc said on Wednesday its revenue grew 49 percent in the final three months of 2014, as strength in mobile advertising helped the Internet social networking company beat Wall Street's revenue target.

Facebook said it generated $3.85 billion in revenue, compared to $2.59 billion in the fourth quarter of 2013. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were looking for revenue of $3.77 billion. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)