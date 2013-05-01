May 1 Facebook Inc's first-quarter
revenue increased 38 percent year-on-year, as the world's
largest social network continued to grow its mobile advertising
business.
Shares of Facebook were down 43 cents at $27 in after-hours
trading on Wednesday.
Facebook said it earned $219 million, or 9 cents a share, in
the first three months of the year, compared to $205 million, or
9 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding certain items, Facebook said it earned 12 cents a
share.
Facebook's revenue in the first quarter totaled $1.46
billion, versus $1.06 billion in the year-ago period. The
company said that mobile ads accounted for 30 percent of its
total advertising revenue in the first quarter, up from 23
percent in the fourth quarter of 2012.