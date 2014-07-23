(Adds analyst comment, updates stock)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, July 23 Facebook Inc's
fast-growing mobile advertising business helped drive a 61
percent increase in revenue during the second quarter, beating
Wall Street's financial targets and sending shares to a
record-high in after-hours trading on Wednesday.
The world's No.1 Internet social network said on Wednesday
that it saw increased interest from both advertisers and from
users during the second quarter, while the company's profit
margins expanded.
Facebook now counts 1.5 million advertising customers and
the company's ad business saw strong growth across all of its
geographic regions, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg told
Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
"We're seeing our existing advertisers spend more and we're
seeing new people come on to the platform," Sandberg said.
Investors bid up shares of Facebook roughly 5 percent to
$75.13 in after-hours trading on Wednesday, giving the Internet
company a roughly $190 billion valuation, putting it on par with
IBM Corp.
"It might be more expensive from a market cap perspective,
but I don't think anyone was expecting this level of
profitability," JMP Securities analyst Ronald Josey said.
Facebook's operating margin expanded to 48 percent of
revenue in the second quarter, up from 31 percent in the
year-ago period. Overall revenue of $2.91 billion beat the
average expectation of $2.81 billion, according to analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Facebook executives stressed on a conference call that the
company planned to invest aggressively in new projects, such as
the Oculus virtual reality headset business that Facebook
recently acquired for $2 billion.
And executives reiterated past comments that nascent
advertising efforts in video and in the Instagram photo-sharing
app would not contribute significantly to the top line in the
near term.
Nor will Facebook take the "cheap and easy" route of putting
ads or payment capabilities within its Messenger app, Facebook
Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on a conference call with
analysts on Wednesday.
JMP's Josey said that the go-slow approach was not a concern
for investors. "There's really no rush to add them because their
core business is doing so well," he said.
Facebook said it now counted 1.32 billion monthly users,
with roughly 63 percent accessing the service every day.
Mobile advertising revenue grew 151 percent year-over-year,
accounting for roughly 62 percent of Facebook's overall ad
revenue.
Facebook's newsfeed ads, which inject paid marketing
messages straight into a user's stream of news and content, have
ignited Facebook's revenue growth and bolstered its stock price
during the past year.
Facebook posted $791 million in net income, compared with
$333 million in the second quarter of 2013. Excluding certain
items, Facebook said it earned 42 cents a share in the second
quarter, surpassing expectations for 32 cents a share.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Matthew Lewis, Lisa
Shumaker and Eric Walsh)