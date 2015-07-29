July 29 Facebook Inc reported a 39 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as more advertisers used its increasingly popular mobile app.

Net income attributable to stockholders fell to $715 million, or 25 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $788 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped to $4.04 billion from $2.91 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)