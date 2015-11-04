(Adds quote from Sheryl Sandberg interview, analyst comments,
By Yasmeen Abutaleb and Lehar Maan
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 4 Facebook Inc posted
a surprisingly strong 40.5 percent jump in quarterly revenue as
new advertising services and its mobile app boosted ad sales at
the world's largest social network.
The stock rose about 5 percent to an all-time high of
$109.34 in extended trading on Wednesday, before paring gains to
about 2 percent. It closed earlier at $103.94.
Third-quarter profit also beat Wall Street's average
estimate despite increased spending on Facebook's Messenger and
WhatsApp apps and Oculus, its virtual reality business.
Ad revenue grew 45.4 percent to $4.30 billion, with mobile
ads accounting for 78 percent of the total versus 66 percent in
the same quarter last year.
"As it matures they continue to prove they can not only
effectively monetize businesses and advertising partners but
they have products and services that bring significant value to
users," said Brian Blau, research director, personal
technologies at research firm Gartner Inc.
Facebook continued to expand its reach, hitting 1.55 billion
monthly active users as of Sept. 30, up 14 percent from a year
earlier. Of these, 1.39 billion used the service on mobile
devices.
"Growth is happening across the board and we're of course
looking for a lot of growth in the future in emerging markets,"
Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg in an interview. "We're
also pretty focused on helping bring the next set of people who
are not online, online."
Market research firm FactSet StreetAccount had predicted
1.53 billion monthly active users, with 1.36 billion on mobile.
Revenue jumped to $4.50 billion in the third quarter ended
Sept. 30, from $3.20 billion a year earlier. Analysts had
expected revenue of $4.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"The biggest surprise coming out of the quarter was the
ability to accelerate advertising revenue growth," said analyst
James Cakmak of Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co. "That is a
testament to the demand for their platform by advertisers."
Net income attributable to stockholders rose to $891
million, or 31 cents per share, from $802 million, or 30 cents
per share.
Excluding items, the Menlo Park, California-based company
earned 57 cents per share, ahead of analysts' average estimate
of 52 cents per share.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb in San Francisco and Lehar Maan
in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh, Stephen R. Trousdale
and Richard Chang)