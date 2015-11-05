(Adds quotes from analyst call and interview, earnings details)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb and Lehar Maan
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 4 Facebook Inc posted
surprisingly strong profit and revenue growth as the world's
largest social network grew even larger, with a spike in mobile
users and advertising that lifted its stock to an all-time high.
The company on Wednesday reported audience numbers that
suggest it is poised to take on mainstream media as an
advertising force, helping investors to overlook Facebook's huge
spending on hiring and building data centers.
Facebook now has 8 billion video views per day from 500
million people, compared with 4 billion views in April.
And Facebook's website and Instagram photo-sharing app,
which opened up its platform to all advertisers in the third
quarter, account for more than 1 in 5 minutes spent on mobile
devices in the United States, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl
Sandberg said.
"In the medium to long run, we believe that we're not
competing between Facebook and Instagram. We're competing with
other forms of media," Sandberg told analysts on a conference
call after the earnings report.
Facebook had 1.55 billion monthly active users as of Sept.
30, up 14 percent from a year earlier. Of these, 1.39 billion
used the service on mobile devices.
"Growth is happening across the board and we're of course
looking for a lot of growth in the future in emerging markets,"
Sandberg said in an interview. "We're also pretty focused on
helping bring the next set of people who are not online,
online."
Market research firm FactSet StreetAccount had predicted
1.53 billion monthly active users, with 1.36 billion on mobile.
Ad revenue grew 45.4 percent to $4.30 billion, with 78
percent of that coming from mobile versus 66 percent in the
year-ago quarter.
"Part of the upside came from Instagram. The Instagram
monetization engine has been turned on really rapidly for the
coming quarters and years," said Arvind Bhatia, an analyst with
SterneAgee.
Facebook did not disclose Instagram's ad sales figures. But
the app is expected to bring in $595 million in mobile ad
revenues this year, research firm eMarketer said. Its ad revenue
is projected to grow to $2.8 billion by 2017.
Facebook's huge $3.0 billion spending, up 68 percent from
the third quarter last year, did not seem to worry investors or
analysts.
"I think the investors would like the company to continue to
invest given that the opportunity is pretty large," said Shyam
Patil of Susquehanna Financial Group.
The stock rose about 5 percent to an all-time high of
$109.34 in extended trading, before paring gains to about 4
percent. It closed earlier at $103.94.
Total revenue jumped to $4.50 billion in the third quarter,
from $3.20 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue
of $4.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to stockholders rose to $891
million, or 31 cents per share, from $802 million, or 30 cents
per share.
Excluding items, the Menlo Park, California-based company
earned 57 cents per share, ahead of analysts' average estimate
of 52 cents per share.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb in San Francisco and Lehar Maan
in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh, Stephen R. Trousdale
and Richard Chang)