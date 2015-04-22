April 22 Facebook Inc reported a nearly 42 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by a jump in mobile advertising sales.

Net income attributable to stockholders fell to $509 million, or 18 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $639 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

The world's largest internet social network said revenue rose to $3.54 billion from $2.50 billion. Revenue from advertising was $3.32 billion, a 46 percent rise from a year earlier. (Reporting by Bill Rigby in Seattle and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)