CORRECTED-MOVES-MUFG hires two PWC execs to EMEA investment banking team
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
Nov 2 Facebook Inc reported a 55.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as its mobile-advertising sales soared.
Mobile ad revenue accounted for 84 percent of Facebook's total advertising revenue of $6.82 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 78 percent a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected total ad revenue of $6.71 billion, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
More than 90 percent of Facebook's users access the social network through mobile devices.
Total revenue rose to $7.01 billion from $4.50 billion, compared with the average estimate of $6.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Facebook shareholders jumped to $2.37 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the quarter from $891 million, or 31 cents per share, in the third quarter of 2015.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.09 per share.
Facebook is expected to generate about $22 billion in mobile ad revenue in 2016, according to research firm eMarketer, up about 67 percent from 2015. Total ad revenue is forecast to rise to about $26 billion, an increase of about 52 percent. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage: