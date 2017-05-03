May 3 Facebook Inc reported a 76.6
percent surge in quarterly profit on Wednesday, fueled by robust
growth in its mobile ad business.
Mobile ad revenue accounted for 85 percent of the company's
total advertising revenue of $7.86 billion in the first quarter
ended March 31, compared with 82 percent a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected total ad revenue of $7.68
billion, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.
The social media giant is expected to generate $31.94
billion in mobile ad revenue globally in 2017, a 42.1 percent
jump from a year earlier, according to research firm eMarketer.
Net income attributable to Facebook shareholders rose to
$3.06 billion, or $1.04 per share, from $1.73 billion, or 60
cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $8.03 billion from $5.38 billion.
Facebook is the last of the top five U.S. tech companies to
report quarterly earnings.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)