(Adds details, updates shares)
By Tenzin Pema and Supantha Mukherjee
Oct 29 Another day, another quarterly report
from a technology company that disappointed investors.
Facebook Inc's shares fell as much as 7.4 percent to
$74.78 in early trading on Wednesday, a day after the company
revealed aggressive spending plans for 2015.
But analysts were taking a more upbeat view, saying the
heavy spending will drive long-term growth and reinforce the
social networking giant's market dominance.
No brokerages cut their recommendation on the company
following the release of its third-quarter results, and several
said the price decline represented a buying opportunity.
At least 15 brokerages cut their price targets on the stock,
by as much as $8 to as low as $78, mainly to reflect the
company's expense and revenue outlook.
"FB delivered another strong quarter and is very
well-positioned in an increasingly mobile and social internet
landscape, and to be clear, FB is investing into strength and
future growth opportunities," JP Morgan Securities analysts said
in a research note. JP Morgan rates Facebook "overweight", with
a price target of $85, down from $90.
Of 44 analysts covering the stock, 15 rate it a "strong
buy," 22 a "buy" and seven a "hold." Nobody rates the stock a
"sell", according to Thomson Reuters data.
The drop in Facebook's share price follows a now-familiar
script this corporate reporting season.
Shares of Amazon.com Inc, eBay Inc, Google
Inc and Netflix Inc also fell after the
companies failed to live up to investor expectations.
In most cases, their shares have recovered.
"We have already seen relatively rapid share price
recoveries post Q3 EPS corrections - AMZN up 4 percent, EBAY and
GOOGL up 7 percent, NFLX up 16 percent - so this market is
buying beaten-down Net stocks," RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark
Mahaney, who has an "outperform" rating on the stock, wrote in a
note.
SPENDING BIG
Facebook, which reported stronger-than-expected quarterly
revenue, projected a 55-75 percent increase in spending in 2015
for investments that will eat into its near-term profit.
The company's costs and expenses rose 32 percent in the
first nine months of the year.
"Comparable investment of the scale that Facebook is
contemplating can only be achieved by them or by Google... We
see further investment reinforcing their relative dominance in
digital advertising for years to come," Pivotal Research
analysts said in a report, maintaining a "buy" rating.
Facebook has spent billions of dollars to buy fast-growing
companies such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Oculus as it tries to
boost its reach, especially among the young.
Piper Jaffray's Gene Munster, who has an "overweight" call
on the stock, said that while spending would hurt earnings in
the short term, Facebook's broad product portfolio would start
to benefit the business over the next six to eight quarters.
Up to Tuesday's close, Facebook's shares had risen almost 50
percent since the start of the year.
"While the shares aren't exactly 'for sale' we are buyers of
this dip," RBC's Mahaney said.
(Editing by Ted Kerr)