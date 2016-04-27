SAN FRANCISCO, April 27 Facebook
announced on Wednesday it will create a new class of non-voting
shares in a move aimed at letting Chief Executive Officer Mark
Zuckerberg give away his wealth without relinquishing control of
the social media juggernaut he founded.
The rejiggering of Facebook's share structure, effectively a
3-for-1 stock split, follows the 31 year-old's announcement last
December that he intends to put 99 percent of his Facebook
shares into a new philanthropy project focusing on human
potential and equality.
Also on Wednesday, Facebook's stock jumped 9 percent in
extended trade after the company's first-quarter revenue smashed
Wall Street's expectations.
In a filing, the company said the plan was designed to keep
Zuckerberg at the helm of Facebook, which it believes is key to
Facebook's future success, a sentiment shared by investors.
"Him staying intact and moving forward and guiding the
company is critical. This is his baby," said Daniel Morgan,
senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Company, which owns
about $40 million worth of Facebook shares.
Facebook plans to create a new class of shares that are
publicly listed but do not have voting rights. Facebook will
issue two of the so-called "Class C" shares for each outstanding
Class A and Class B share held by shareholders. Those new Class
C shares will be publicly traded under a new symbol.
So, for example, someone who held a single Class A share at
Wednesday's closing price of $108.76 would end up instead with
one Class A share and two Class C shares, each of which would be
priced at $36.25.
"Since the Class C shares would have the same economic
rights as the Class A and Class B shares, we would expect that
after the payment of the stock dividend, the share price of the
Class A common stock would generally reflect a three for one
stock split," Facebook Chief Financial Officer Dave Wehner said
on a conference call.
The plan must be approved by Facebook's shareholders at a
meeting on June 20, but since Zuckerberg controls the company,
its success is virtually certain. The company said it has not
set a date for payment of the new shares to existing
shareholders.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Bernard Orr)