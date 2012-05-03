By Poornima Gupta and Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 The rich are going to get
richer when Silicon Valley's biggest IPO starts trading.
Facebook is only getting about half -- or $5.6 billion -- of
the roughly $10.6 billion it plans to raise via a mega IPO. The
other half, or about $4.9 billon, is going to a handful of
insiders -- many Silicon Valley notables.
Chief among them are co-founder and Chief Executive Mark
Zuckerberg, venture firm Accel Partners, early investor and
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, Russian tycoon Yuri Milner's DST,
and investment bank Goldman Sachs.
And Mark Pincus, co-founder of the gaming company Zynga
, is set to get his second payout in six months. He
stands to make almost $32 million, on top of his take when the
social gaming giant he co-founded went public last year.
Those holding onto their stakes -- for now -- include:
Napster co-founder and Facebook founding president Sean Parker;
co-founder and Zuckerberg's Harvard roommate, Dustin Moskovitz;
various Facebook executives; and venture capital firm Andreessen
Horowitz.
The largest seller is Accel Partners, which will make about
$1.2 billion if the shares sell at the $31.50 mid-point of an
indicative price range. Zuckerberg, who started Facebook in 2004
from his Harvard dorm room, is selling the next largest chunk of
shares worth a little under $1 billion.
Assuming the mid-point price of $31.50, following are
details on the amount the selling stockholders will make:
* Accel Partners $1.2 billion
Lead investor Jim Breyer $72.75 million
* Mark Zuckerberg $951.3 million
* Digital Sky Technologies $827 million
* Goldman Sachs $415 million
* MAIL.RU $355 million
* Peter Thiel and associated funds $244 million
* Meritech Capital $220 million
* Greylock Partners $220 million
* Microsoft Corp $207 million
* Elevation Partners $145 million
* Tiger Global Management $106 million
* Mark Pincus $31.8 million
Mark Pincus Personal $22.66 million
Ogden, an entity controlled by Pincus $9.13 million
* Reid Hoffman $29.7 million
Aufklarung, Hoffman's angel fund $24.7 million
Reid Hoffman $2.5 million
Michelle Yee, Hoffman's wife $2.5 million
