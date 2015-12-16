(Repeats to add media packaging code; no changes to text)
Dec 16 Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it
partnered with Uber to allow Facebook users to request a ride
from their messenger service, without the need to download a
ride-hailing app or leave a conversation.
Uber is the first partner for the Transportation
on Messenger service, which is currently being tested, Facebook
said in a blog post. (bit.ly/1RSmDC8)
The service will be available to select users in locations
where Uber operates in the United States, Facebook said.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)