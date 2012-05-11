(Adds details from event)
By Alistair Barr
PALO ALTO, Calif. May 11 Facebook Inc
CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday laid out his 2012 goals to
investors on the Silicon Valley leg of his IPO roadshow, saying
his first priority was improving the social network's mobile
application.
About 200 investors showed up at an IPO presentation in Palo
Alto, California, where they were given the opportunity to quiz
Zuckerberg and his lieutenants. Wall Street had been concerned
about the company's ability to wring revenue from mobile users,
considered crucial for long-term growth.
Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating
officer, said the company's overall advertising business was
gaining steam, with most marketers increasing their spending
with Facebook.
The two executives, who appeared on stage alongside finance
chief David Ebersman, highlighted social ads as an important
tool for Facebook to tackle its mobile challenge.
The ads, which incorporate information about Facebook users'
friends who "like" certain products, are better-suited to the
smaller screens of smartphones, from which more than half of
Facebook's users currently access the service, executives said.
As Facebook collects more information about its users, such
as location data, Facebook will be able to offer more relevant
mobile ads, executives said.
Facebook aims to raise about $10.6 billion via its initial
public offering, dwarfing the coming-out parties of tech
companies like Google Inc and granting it a market
value of up to $96 billion - rivaling Amazon.com Inc's.
On Thursday, a source close to the process told Reuters its
IPO was already oversubscribed, a week before final pricing.
The offering marks a watershed moment for the new generation
of Web companies that are challenging established players such
as Google and Yahoo for consumers' online time and for
advertising dollars.
With 900 million users, Facebook is the world's dominant
social network. Mark Zuckerberg, the company's co-founder and
27-year-old CEO was Time Magazine's Person of the Year in 2010
and was depicted in the fictionalized 2010 movie The Social
Network.
"It is a bit of a celebrity event," said Alice Evans, with
London-based F & C Asset Management. "You're not expecting to
learn that much but its as close as you can get to kicking the
tires."
Zuckerberg made brief introductory comments at the event,
which took place eight miles from Facebook's new Menlo Park
headquarters located at One Hacker Way, before opening the
session up to questions.
The company had provoked some grumbles from investors
earlier this week, when it took limited questions from the
audience at an event in New York.
Investors managed to get in more than 10 questions at
Friday's event, ranging from capital spending to regulatory
issues, even as Facebook maintained tight control over the
proceedings, forbidding questioners from asking follow-up
questions.
Zuckerberg was asked about Facebook's $1 billion
acquisition of mobile app maker Instagram, the largest deal in
Facebook's history. The deal was forged over a weekend,
according to media reports.
Zuckerberg said the company had been thinking about buying
Instagram for one to two months before the deal occurred. And he
noted that the number of Instagram users has already increased
from 30 million to 50 million since the deal was announced.
(Reporting By Alistair Barr and Alexei Oreskovic, with
additional reporting by Poornima Gupta, Noel Randewich and Gerry
Shih, Writing by Edwin Chan; editing by Carol Bishopric)