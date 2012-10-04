Oct 4 Dozens of lawsuits against Facebook Inc
, the NASDAQ exchange and various underwriters
will be consolidated before a federal judge in New York, who
must sort through the legal aftermath of Facebook's botched
initial public offering.
A panel of federal judges on Thursday ordered that cases
filed around the United States be transferred to U.S. District
Judge Robert Sweet in Manhattan. Facebook had requested the
consolidation, while some investors sought to keep their cases
in California.
Facebook said in a statement that it was pleased with the
ruling, and that it would "vigorously" defend itself. An
attorney for some of the California plaintiffs declined to
comment, while a NASDAQ representative did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Investors sued Facebook after its May 18 initial public
offering, which was marred by technical glitches at the NASDAQ
exchange and accusations that the company selectively disclosed
unflattering information about its business prospects to
privileged investors.
The lawsuits, which are seeking unspecified damages, could
cost Facebook millions of dollars to defend as it strives to put
the IPO behind it.
Facebook's stock tumbled as much as 50 percent after its
debut at $38 per share. It closed at $21.95 on Thursday.
In at least 33 lawsuits seeking class action status,
investors have asked courts to hold the company and its
underwriters responsible for causing their losses.
Facebook has said that it did not violate any rules and that
NASDAQ was to blame for trading glitches on the day of the
offering.
Grouping cases together keeps similar lawsuits from
proceeding at the same time in different courts.
The case is In Re: Facebook Inc, IPO Securities and
Derivative Litigation, U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict
Litigation, No. 12-md-2389.