* Sandberg vocal critic on Silicon Valley gender bias
* Played central role in guiding Facebook to IPO
(Adds details)
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, June 25 Facebook Inc named
Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg a director on Monday,
elevating the first woman to a board that includes seven men.
For years one of the most vocal critics of the gender
imbalance in Silicon Valley's executive ranks, Sandberg, 42,
joined Facebook in 2008 and played a central role in guiding the
social networking company to its $16 billion IPO in May.
Her promotion comes as Facebook seeks to cultivate a more
mature image as opposed to the college dorm-room startup
reputation that has dogged the company since Harvard dropout
Mark Zuckerberg founded it in 2004.
"Sheryl has been my partner in running Facebook and has been
central to our growth and success over the years," Zuckerberg,
28, said in a statement. "Her understanding of our mission and
long-term opportunity, and her experience both at Facebook and
on public company boards makes her a natural fit for our board."
Still, even after Facebook elevated Sandberg on Monday, the
composition of its board remains a continuing point of scrutiny
for a young company that has touched countless industries and
boasts close to a billion users from every corner of the world.
The California State Teachers' Retirement System, the
second-largest largest pension fund in the United States, which
owns 36,922 shares of Facebook, applauded Sandberg's promotion,
but urged the company to "continue diversifying the board toward
greater independence and representation of the Company's user
base."
Apart from Sandberg, the company's board is made up of seven
Caucasian men, largely Silicon Valley insiders aligned closely
with Zuckerberg. They include Zuckerberg himself; venture
capitalists James W. Breyer, Marc Andreessen and Peter Thiel;
Washington Post Co chairman, Donald E. Graham; Netflix
CEO Reed Hastings; and Erskine Bowles, a former White
House chief of staff and the University of North Carolina
president emeritus.
"We are optimistic Facebook is on its way to further
expanding the board while simultaneously creating the diversity
and independence we think is important to the future
sustainability of this vibrant company," said Jack Ehnes, CEO of
the California State Teachers' Retirement System. But, he added,
"We're not there yet."
Prior to joining Facebook to lead its business operations,
Sandberg worked at Google, where she was credited with
building the search advertising division into a massively
lucrative cornerstone of the web giant's business.
She has been tasked with stoking similar growth at Facebook,
which claimed $3.7 billion in revenue last year, but is under
pressure to justify its $70 billion valuation in the public
markets.
At the same time, Facebook hopes the promotion of one of
corporate America's most high-profile women will go some way to
allay over its own gender issues, especially given Sandberg's
advocacy on the subject.
In February, before Facebook went public, the teachers'
retirement system openly urged the company to diversify its
board to include women and said then the makeup of the all-male
panel was "disappointing."
In April, the women's rights group UltraViolet held a
protest outside Facebook's New York offices over the same issue.
The Menlo Park-based company faced embarrassment as recently
as last week when the Wall Street Journal published advance
excerpts of a memoir by Katherine Losse, an early employee, who
recounted being harassed and propositioned by male co-workers
until Sandberg intervened when she came onboard.
In recent years, Sandberg's clout within Facebook has been
unquestioned while she has also served as its public face, often
in place of the sometimes socially-awkward Zuckerberg, who has
focused on improving Facebook's product.
Meanwhile, Sandberg has represented the company at events
like the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where she
led a panel on women's advancement in January.
A former chief of staff to Treasury Secretary Lawrence
Summers during the Clinton administration, Sandberg holds seats
on the board of Walt Disney Co and several non-profit
organizations.
"Facebook is working every day to make the world more open
and connected," she said in a statement. "It's a mission that
I'm deeply passionate about and I feel fortunate to be part of a
company that is having such a profound impact in the world."
Under Sandberg's stewardship, Facebook navigated its rocky
IPO in May, but still faces a litany of growing pains, chief
among them are its regular brushes with privacy controversies
that threaten to erode the eight year-old service's popularity.
On Monday, the social network was again subject to fresh
accusations that it had tampered with user privacy by changing
the email contact listed for every user to a facebook.com
address without notification.
Facebook defended the move, saying it was part of a broader,
earlier effort to enhance "consistency" to the service.
"As we announced back in April, we've been updating
addresses on Facebook to make them consistent across our site,"
a Facebook spokeswoman said. "In addition to everyone receiving
an address, we're also rolling out a new setting that gives
people the choice to decide which addresses they want to show on
their timelines."
Facebook shares closed down 3 percent at $32.06 on Monday,
still more than 15 percent off of its May offering price despite
a rebound in recent weeks.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih, Poornima Gupta and Matthew Keys;
Editing by Matt Driskill)