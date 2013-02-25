SAN FRANCISCO Feb 25 Three Connecticut
lawmakers on Monday urged Facebook Inc to remove
fraudulent and abusive tribute pages related to the mass
shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
In the months since 20-year-old Adam Lanza killed 26
students and teachers in Newtown, Connecticut, the world's No. 1
social network has been host to an outpouring of genuine online
tributes - as well as a hotbed of fraud. In December, a New York
City woman was arrested for allegedly posing as the relative of
a shooting victim on Facebook and swindling donors.
U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, as well
as Rep. Elizabeth Esty, wrote to Facebook Chief Executive Mark
Zuckerberg in a joint letter, pressed the company to stamp out
pages that "violate the privacy of families as they grieve, or
seek financial gain through soliciting donations under false
pretenses, or generating Facebook 'likes' for marketing
purposes."
Facebook, in a statement, said it had devised a new process
with dedicated staff to respond to user complaints related to
Sandy Hook, in the wake of the December shooting.
"For the past few months, our rapid response team has acted
swiftly to remove inappropriate materials flagged by the
foundation and the families," Facebook said. "We will
continue to be vigilant."