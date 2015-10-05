Oct 5 Facebook Inc said it would launch a
satellite in partnership with France's Eutelsat Communications
to bring Internet access to large parts of sub-Saharan
Africa.
The satellite, part of Facebook's Internet.org platform to
expand internet access mainly via mobile phones, is under
construction and will be launched in 2016, the companies said on
Monday. (on.fb.me/1JPiTZC)
The satellite, called AMOS-6, will cover large parts of
West, East and Southern Africa, Facebook Chief Executive Mark
Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.
"To connect people living in remote regions, traditional
connectivity infrastructure is often difficult and inefficient,
so we need to invent new technologies," Zuckerberg said.
The Internet.org platform offers free access to pared-down
web services, focused on job listings, agricultural information,
healthcare and education, as well as Facebook's own social
network and messaging services.
Growth in the number of people with access to the Internet
is slowing, and more than half the world's population is still
offline, the United Nations Broadband Commission said last
month.
Facebook has nearly 20 million users in major African
markets Nigeria and Kenya, statistics released by it showed last
month, with a majority using mobile devices to access their
profiles.
The company opened its first African office in Johannesburg
in June.
Tech news website The Information reported in June that
Facebook had abandoned plans to build a satellite to provide
Internet service to continents such as Africa. (bit.ly/1JPiVkn)
