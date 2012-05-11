(Adds details on citizenship issues, link to blogpost)
By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO May 11 Facebook Inc
c o-founder Eduardo Saverin has renounced his U.S. citizenship,
according to an Internal Revenue Service report, days before the
company's initial public offering.
The news, first published by Bloomberg on Friday, was based
on an IRS notice late in April that named people "who have
chosen to expatriate."
Facebook plans to raise as much as $10.6 billion in an IPO
that is expected to value the company at as much as $96 billion.
The offering could leave Saverin, who once owned 5 percent
of the company, with a hefty capital-gains tax bill.
Saverin has sold enough of his Facebook stake that he does
not appear in IPO filing documents that list shareholders who
own 5 percent or more of the company, though his holdings are
still believed to be substantial.
A spokesman for Saverin did not reply to several requests
for comment on why Saverin had renounced his citizenship.
ISLAND NATION
Saverin now lives in Singapore, an Asian city-state that has
no capital-gains tax. There is a minimum 15 percent rate for
long-term capital gains in the United States for people in
higher-income brackets.
Saverin, who was born in Brazil, was educated in the United
States a t Harvard, where he co-founded Facebook with Mark
Zuckerberg and others.
The question of American citizenship became a bit of a
talking point this week as former Republican Presidential
candidate Michele Bachmann revealed she had become a dual
U.S.-Swiss citizen, then sought to return her new Swiss
passport.
Renouncing citizenship is a complicated and lengthy affair
involving a signed oath and an appearance before a U.S.
diplomatic official, according to the U.S. State Department's
website.
Giving up citizenship is an irrevocable act, according to
the State Department.
According to the Internal Revenue Service report, those who
gave up citizenship last quarter included Philip Radziwill,
nephew of Jackie Onassis, the wife of assassinated former
President John F. Kennedy.
