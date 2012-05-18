BRIEF-J&P cycles partners with Berkshire unit GEICO
* Motorcycle parts and accessories retailer J&P Cycles says partners with Berkshire Hathaway unit GEICO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON May 18 The Securities and Exchange Commission will review the Nasdaq trading glitches surrounding the initial public offering of Facebook Inc on Friday, an agency spokesman said.
"As is our practice, staff will review the incident with Nasdaq to determine its cause and steps that will be taken to address it," SEC spokesman John Nester said in a statement. (Reporting By Dave Clarke; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Magellan Aerospace awarded engine maintenance contract for CF-188 F404
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for retail chain Macy's Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would push the Canadian department store operator deeper into the U.S. market.