June 21 Facebook Inc has agreed to allow
users more control over how their personal information is used
in its "Sponsored Stories" ad feature, part of a deal to resolve
litigation against the social networking company.
The value to Facebook members resulting from the changes is
about $103 million, in the opinion of one economist hired by the
plaintiffs. But the amount Facebook will actually pay to settle
the case is just over $20 million, according to court documents
filed on Wednesday.
A "Sponsored Story" is an advertisement that appears on a
member's Facebook page and generally consists of another
friend's name, profile picture and an assertion that the person
"likes" the advertiser.
Five Facebook members filed a lawsuit seeking class-action
status against the social networking site, saying it violated
California law by publicizing users' "likes" of certain
advertisers without paying them or giving them a way to opt out.
The case involved over 100 million potential class members.
Under the terms of a settlement agreement filed on
Wednesday, Facebook members will be able to control which
content can be used for Sponsored Stories. Facebook agreed to
maintain these changes and other new disclosures for at least
two years, according to court documents.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs say the changes to "Sponsored
Stories" are worth $103.2 million, based on an economist's
analysis of the revenue each ad brings to Facebook. Those
figures were redacted in the court documents.
A Facebook representative declined to comment, and an
attorney for the plaintiffs could not immediately be reached.
Facebook has agreed to pay $10 million to organizations
devoted to educating people about how to use social networking
technology safely. Groups set to receive money include the
Electronic Frontier Foundation and the Center for Internet and
Society at Stanford Law School, according to the court
documents.
Facebook will also pay an additional $10 million for
plaintiff attorneys' fees.
The settlement agreement must be approved by U.S. District
Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California. She must weigh whether
the deal's terms adequately benefit class members.
In the lawsuit, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg was
quoted as saying that a trusted referral was the "Holy Grail" of
advertising.
In addition, the lawsuit cited comments from Facebook chief
operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, saying that the value of a
"Sponsored Story" advertisement was at least twice and up to
three times the value of a standard Facebook.com ad without a
friend endorsement.
Koh said the plaintiffs had shown economic injury could occur
through Facebook's use of their names, photographs and
likenesses.
Plaintiff attorneys argued in court filings on Wednesday
that the policy changes and charitable awards will constitute
"significant benefits" for the class members.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Angel Fraley et al., individually and on behalf of
all others similarly situated vs. Facebook Inc., 11-cv-1726.
