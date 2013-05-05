May 5 Shares of Facebook Inc, which were
given a boost last week when the social networking company
reported first quarter results that largely met analysts'
expectations, may be over valued, financial newspaper Barron's
said on Sunday.
Facebook closed at $28.31 on Friday, 60 percent higher than
last summer's low-point, but well below its initial public
offering price of $38 last May. However, the company is probably
worth no more than $25 a share, Barron's said, reiterating a
stance it took in February.
Facebook trades for 75 times its 2013 earnings estimate
using generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), while
Google trades for less than 20 times its 2013 earnings,
the article said.
While a sharp rise in mobile ad revenue helped Facebook
increase its overall revenues by 38 percent in the quarter
versus a year earlier, that mobile ad revenue came at the
expense of desktop ad revenue, which was flat, Barron's said.
The paper warned that desktop ad revenue may start to drop,
meaning investors are assigning a "hefty" market value to
Facebook of $71 billion, based largely on just $1.5 billion in
mobile ad revenues. Expenses were up 60 percent in the quarter,
it added.
Google has been investing in a range of products, from
YouTube, self-driving cars, interactive eye wear, maps and
Android software. "Facebook seems more focused on barraging
subscribers with ads to meet Street profit expectations,"
Barron's said.