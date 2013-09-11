SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 Shares of Facebook Inc
rose more than 3 percent to a new high Wednesday, valuing
the world's No. 1 social network at $106 billion, as investors
focused on its recent mobile advertising advances ahead of a
speech by its chief executive.
The stock touched $45 at 1:50 p.m. ET and briefly hit $45.07
shortly after 2 p.m. on the Nasdaq - highs not seen since May
18, 2012, the day of Facebook's initial public offering. It
closed at $45.04.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to speak later Wednesday at
the Techcrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco.
JMP Securities analyst Ronald Josey said investors expect
Zuckerberg to discuss future video ad products as well as plans
to make money from its Instagram unit. The mobile photo app,
acquired in 2012 by Facebook, is popular with young people but
does not carry any advertising.
The stock's new intraday high is the latest milestone in its
year-long recovery from fears that Facebook would struggle to
make money from mobile users at a time when young people go
online mostly through their smartphones.
The sentiment changed completely on July 24 when Facebook
said its mobile advertising revenue grew 75 percent in the
second quarter, trouncing analyst targets and delivering the
company's strongest revenue growth since the third quarter of
2011.
The stock has risen 67 percent since then.
"The second quarter was the turning point when a lot of
their work over the last year with the newsfeed came through,"
Josey said, referring to the format of Facebook updates that
also carry mobile ads.
"Mobile is very hard to get audience at scale and Facebook
is proving that it's one of those places where advertisers can
go to reach eyeballs."
Facebook has said it expects sales and user growth for its
mobile apps to outpace its desktop website.
Facebook options also traded heavily on Wednesday.
A total of 317,000 calls and 131,000 puts in Facebook
changed hands on Wednesday, above its recent combined daily
average of 355,000 contracts, according to options analytics
firm Trade Alert.
The weekly $45 strike calls expiring this Friday as well as
the September $44 and October $45 strike calls are among the
busiest options.
"But one play in the options market appears to be making a
'cheap' bet that the recent run higher is overdone," said
WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy.
The top trade on Facebook on Wednesday was a 10,250-lot of
September $39 strike puts, which were bought for 7 cents per
contract as a new position. The contract, which is
out-of-the-money, expires at the end of next week and would be
profitable if shares fall below $38.93, Ruffy said.