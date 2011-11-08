* Hires team from small San Francisco start-up company
By Alexei Oreskovic
Nov 8 Facebook has picked up a team of mobile
technology developers from a small San Francisco start-up
company, bolstering the social networking giant's efforts to
expand its offerings on smartphones and tablet PCs.
Facebook said on Tuesday that it had completed a "talent
acquisition" from Strobe Corp. The deal does not include any of
Strobe's technology, according to Facebook spokesman Jonny
Thaw.
"Founder and CEO Charles Jolley will join our mobile
engineering team, and we're looking forward to the major impact
the Strobe team will undoubtedly make at Facebook," the company
said in a statement.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, and
Facebook declined to comment on how many Strobe employees were
joining Facebook. The Strobe website lists 15 staff members,
including management.
Facebook, the world's No. 1 social network with more than
800 million members, is increasingly focused on developing
mobile versions of its service. It released a long-awaited app
to use its service on Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad last month, and
introduced support for social games on mobile versions of its
website.
Strobe develops technology to help developers create and
distribute applications using HTML5 technology that can run on
various devices, such as mobile phones, tablet PCs and desktop
PCs.
