By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 Facebook Inc is
collaborating with Fox Sports for Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast,
the social network's latest move to increase its role as a hub
for real-time conversations around sports and news events.
Fox will integrate content from Facebook into its pre-game
television programming, including public comments from Facebook
and Instagram users about the football game as well as fan
statistics based on collective data from Facebook's members.
The two companies have also created a website that will
feature Facebook user data and videos of all the commercials
that air during the game.
Facebook is increasingly competing with Twitter Inc
to establish itself as the go-to hub for online discussions
about sporting events, television programs and celebrities.
The Super Bowl collaboration with Fox builds on an existing
partnership that Facebook struck with the TV network last year.
More than 100 million viewers are expected to watch the football
game on Sunday, which will pit the Denver Broncos against the
Seattle Seahawks.