TAIPEI Dec 2 Facebook Inc is evaluating
the possibility of investing T$10 billion ($300 million) to
build its first data centre in the Asia-Pacific region in
Taiwan, joining Google, an official said on Wednesday.
The centre would require 6 acres (2.43 hectares) of land,
with the possibility to expand to 20 acres in the future,
according to Magistrate Wei Ming-ku of Changhua County in
central Taiwan.
"We've made all-out efforts to ensure sufficient supply of
water and electricity ... We hope they will come," Wei said.
Google has built a data centre in Changhua County, partly in
hopes of tapping fast-growing Asian markets.
Facebook, the world's largest online social media network,
said no decision had been made.
"As a global company working to connect billions of people
around the world, we are always evaluating potential sites for
new data centres, but we don't have anything to announce at this
time," a Facebook spokeswoman said in an email.
It would be Facebook's first data centre in Asia, following
four others in the United States and one in Sweden, Taiwanese
media reported.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates)