By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 Facebook Inc
removed a restriction for users under 18 that previously limited
who could see their online postings from photos to musings on
the world-wide social network.
The No.1 online social network said that teenagers would now
be able to manually alter the setting and share information with
the public. Until now, a teenager's postings on Facebook were
only viewable to their friends, and to the friends of their
friends.
However, Facebook said on Wednesday the default setting when
teens do share information on the 1.15 billion user network
would go out to a narrower group of people.
"Teens are among the savviest people using of social media,
and whether it comes to civic engagement, activism, or their
thoughts on a new movie, they want to be heard," Facebook said
in an announcement of the changes.
"While only a small fraction of teens using Facebook might
choose to post publicly, this update now gives them the choice
to share more broadly, just like on other social media
services," the company said.
The change comes as Facebook faces increasing competition
from a new crop of mobile and social services, such as SnapChat
and WhatsApp, that have proven popular with younger users.
Facebook said it would show teenage users a special notice
the first couple of times they attempt to post information to
the public, reminding the user that the post can be seen by
anyone.