By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 Facebook Inc
removed a restriction for users under 18 that previously limited
who could see their online postings from photos to musings on
the world-wide social network.
The No.1 online social network said that teenagers would now
be able to manually alter the setting and share information with
the public. Until now, a teenager's postings on Facebook were
only viewable to their friends, and to the friends of their
friends.
However, Facebook said on Wednesday the default setting when
teens do share information on the 1.15 billion user network
would go out to a narrower group of people.
"Teens are among the savviest people using of social media,
and whether it comes to civic engagement, activism, or their
thoughts on a new movie, they want to be heard," Facebook said
in an announcement of the changes.
"While only a small fraction of teens using Facebook might
choose to post publicly, this update now gives them the choice
to share more broadly, just like on other social media
services," the company said.
The change comes as Facebook faces increasing competition
from a new crop of mobile and social services, such as SnapChat
and WhatsApp, that have proven popular with younger users.
Jeffrey Chester, Executive Director of the non-profit Center
for Digital Democracy, said that Facebook was sacrificing the
safety and privacy of teenage users in order to further its
business.
"Teens don't necessarily have good judgment and to the
extent that they make themselves visible to the wider public,
there's all kind of people - from predators to junk food
marketers - who are surveilling Facebook for new kinds of
targets," Chester said.
Other social media services also allow teens to share
information with the broader public. But Chester noted that the
amount of personal information that users have on Facebook is
far more extensive than on other social services, where users
can create accounts with pseudonyms.
Facebook said that teenage users will also now be allowed to
use the "Follow" feature, which lets strangers automatically
receive public posts from another user without requiring that
the two be connected on the service as mutual "friends."
Nicky Jackson Colaco, Facebook's manager of privacy and
public policy, said that the changes would allow teenagers to
share information that might benefit from dissemination to a
broader audience, such as information about fundraising efforts,
or a teen rock band trying to promote an upcoming performance.
Malala Yousafzai, the 16-year-old Pakistani activist, would
not have been able to use Facebook as a broad communication
channel under the previous policy, noted Stephen Balkam, of the
Family Online Safety Institute, a non-profit that receives
funding from several Internet companies, including Facebook.
Facebook said it would show teenage users a special notice
the first couple of times they attempt to post information to
the public, reminding the user that the post can be seen by
anyone.
The restrictions on teen use of Facebook's private messaging
feature will not change, with users under 18 only able to
receive messages from their friends and from the friends of
their friends.