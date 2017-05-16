BANGKOK May 16 The Facebook social media
site was still available in Thailand on Tuesday after concerns
arose that authorities would shut it down if Facebook did not
take down content deemed threatening to national security.
Thailand's telecoms regulator said last week it would give
Facebook Thailand until Tuesday to take down 131 web addresses
with content deemed threatening to security or which violated
strict lese majeste laws.
The threat prompted a flurry of concern in the Southeast
Asian country - one of the most Facebook-active countries in
Asia - that Facebook would be blocked.
Thailand's Information Communications Technology Ministry
temporarily blocked access to Facebook after a May 2014 coup by
the military, prompting an outcry from netizens.
