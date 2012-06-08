(Adds UBS statement, background)
June 8 Swiss bank UBS may have lost as
much as $350 million due to Facebook Inc's flawed initial
public offering and is preparing legal action against Nasdaq OMX
, CNBC said on Friday, citing unidentified sources.
UBS confirmed it lost money due to the IPO on May 18 but
would not comment on the amount other than to say it was "not
material."
In a statement, UBS said, "We are continuing to consider
avenues to recover our losses in this matter, but have not yet
taken legal action."
Industry sources originally said the bank suffered $30
million in losses.
UBS was one of four major market makers in the Facebook
deal, along with Citigroup's Automated Trading Desk,
Knight Capital, and Citadel Securities. Until Friday,
the total loss for the group was thought to be upward of $115
million.
The troubles began when technical glitches caused a 30
minute delay in the opening of Facebook's highly anticipated
IPO, followed by a two-hour period during which the market
makers, which facilitate trades for brokers, did not receive
confirmations on orders.
Nasdaq said on Wednesday it will offer a total of $40
million in cash and rebates to clients harmed in the IPO.
