BRIEF-Nivloc Nevada area property acquisitions
* It has staked 42 lode claims, and acquired an additional 8 lode claims, contiguous to co's Nivloc Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Facebook Inc on Wednesday rolled out new features for its live video product, a major challenge to Twitter Inc's Periscope live-streaming service, and Snapchat's video features.
Facebook Live, which offers streaming video, added a host of features to make it easier for users to find and share clips from friends, celebrities and media companies, marking its biggest push yet into real-time video. (Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* It has staked 42 lode claims, and acquired an additional 8 lode claims, contiguous to co's Nivloc Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Robert Duggan reports 18.2 percent stake in Pulse Biosciences Inc as of March 20 versus 15.4 percent stake as of February 7 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nZlYTO] Further company coverage: