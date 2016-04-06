SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Facebook Inc on Wednesday rolled out new features for its live video product, a major challenge to Twitter Inc's Periscope live-streaming service, and Snapchat's video features.

Facebook Live, which offers streaming video, added a host of features to make it easier for users to find and share clips from friends, celebrities and media companies, marking its biggest push yet into real-time video. (Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)