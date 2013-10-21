By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 21 Facebook Inc has
surreptitously resumed allowing decapitation videos to be posted
on its website, lifting a temporary ban it had placed earlier
this year on content featuring graphic violence.
The world's largest online social network, with 1.15 billion
members, said after a report on the BBC on Monday, that gory
photos and videos are permitted on its site so long as the
content was posted in a manner intended for its users to
"condemn" the acts rather than celebrate them.
"Facebook has long been a place where people turn to share
their experiences, particularly when they're connected to
controversial events on the ground, such as human rights abuses,
acts of terrorism and other violent events," the company said in
a statement.
"People share videos of these events on Facebook to condemn
them. If they were being celebrated, or the actions in them
encouraged, our approach would be different," the statement
said.
Facebook said it was working on developing new ways to let
users control what content they see, including advance warnings
that particular images contain graphic violence.
The BBC reported that many Facebook users were complaining
about a video on the site showing a masked man killing a woman
in Mexico.
Earlier this year, Facebook placed a temporary ban on
content with graphic violence as it examined its policy in the
wake of complaints about certain images posted on the website.
Facebook's current community standards forbid users from
posting information that is threatening to others, as well as
content that includes hate speech or is sexually explicit.
Groups with a record of violence or criminal activity are
not allowed to maintain a presence on the site and Facebook says
that "sharing any graphic content for sadistic pleasure is
prohibited."