NEW YORK May 13 Facebook raised wages
for its contract workers, such as cafeteria staff and janitors,
to a minimum of $15 per hour amid rising tension over the wage
gap between the technology sector's elite and the lower-paid
workers.
Contractors will also receive a minimum of 15 days of paid
vacation days and a $4,000 new child benefit for parents who do
not receive parental leave, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl
Sandberg said in a Wednesday post on Facebook.
"Taking these steps is the right thing to do for our
business and our community," Sandberg wrote.
Facebook implemented the wage increase for some workers at
its Menlo Park headquarters as of May 1. It will work to expand
the policy within the year to its substantial vendors, who have
more than 25 employees and are based in the United States, she
said.
The company declined to say how many contract workers it
employs or name any of its vendors. It initially had planned to
announce the change on May 1, when Sandberg's husband,
SurveyMonkey CEO Dave Goldberg, died unexpectedly during an
exercise accident.
As debates rage in Congress and state legislatures over
whether to raise minimum wages and help mitigate a growing
income gap, several corporations have taken steps to improve
compensation for service workers, including Walmart, Costco
and Starbucks.
Facebook's announcement drew praise from the White House,
unions and family groups.
"Corporate America is beginning to step forward to adopt
these policies - in Facebook's case, by saying the company won't
be party to poverty wages and practices that force workers to
choose between job and family," Debra Ness, president of the
National Partnership for Women and Families, said in a
statement.
Silicon Valley has come under increasing pressure to close
the income gap given California's high cost of living, the sixth
most expensive in the country in 2014, according to data from
the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
Google took similar steps last year when it raised
the minimum pay to $15 per hour for its service workers,
including bus drivers, parking attendants, security guards and
cafe workers in Northern California offices. It also expanded
health care coverage to all service workers on U.S. Google
campuses.
(Editing by Dina Kyriakidou and David Gregorio)