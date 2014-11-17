Nov 16 Facebook Inc is secretly working
on a new website called "Facebook at Work" that would allow
users to keep their personal profile separate from their work
profile, the Financial Times reported.
The new website, that will look very much like Facebook,
will compete with professional social network LinkedIn Corp
, Google Inc, and Microsoft Corp, the
newspaper said. (on.ft.com/1vgu64P)
Facebook's new site will allow users to chat with
colleagues, connect with professional contacts and collaborate
over documents, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified
sources.
Facebook was not available for comment outside regular U.S.
business hours.
Facebook employees have long used the site in their daily
work and the social networking site is now testing it with
companies, the newspaper said.
(Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)