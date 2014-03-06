By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 6
asked U.S. regulators to halt Facebook Inc's $19 billion
acquisition of messaging service WhatsApp until there is a
clearer understanding of how the company intends to use the
personal data of WhatsApp's 450 million users.
WhatsApp, a service that allows mobile phone users to send
each other messages, has had a longstanding commitment to not
collect user data for advertising purposes.
But there's no guarantee that that commitment will hold true
once the service becomes part of Facebook, according to the
filing to the Federal Trade Commission by the Electronic Privacy
Information Center and the Center for Digital Democracy, both
non-profit groups.
The complaint asks regulators to investigate the deal
"specifically with regard to the ability of Facebook to access
WhatsApp's store of user mobile phone numbers and metadata."
Facebook, the world's No.1 social network with 1.2 billion
users, generates the majority of its revenue by showing ads that
target users by age, gender and other traits.
"As we have said repeatedly, Whatsapp will operate as a
separate company and will honor its commitments to privacy and
security," Facebook said in a statement in response to the
filing. The FTC declined to comment.
Facebook stunned the technology industry last month when it
announced its intention to buy the five-year old WhatsApp for
$19 billion in cash and stock. WhatsApp does not show ads on its
service, charging some of its users a $1 annual fee to use the
service.
WhatsApp stores users' mobile phone numbers, but unlike many
online services, it does not collect user names, emails, and
other contact information.
Despite assurances by WhatsApp and Facebook that the privacy
policies will not change, the groups that wrote the FTC filing
note that Facebook has in the past amended an acquired-company's
privacy policies, such as the Instagram photo-sharing service
that Facebook acquired in 2012.
Regulators must require that Facebook "insulate" WhatsApp
user information from access by Facebook's data collection
practices, reads the complaint.
"WhatsApp users could not reasonably have anticipated that
by selecting a pro-privacy messaging service, they would subject
their data to Facebook's data collection practices," reads the
filing.