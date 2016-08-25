Aug 25 WhatsApp, Facebook Inc's popular messaging service, will start sharing users' phone numbers with its parent, allowing for more relevant advertisements and friend recommendations on the social network.

The move is WhatsApp's first update to its privacy policy since it was acquired by Facebook in 2014.

WhatsApp will also explore ways for businesses to send messages using its platform over the next several months, it said in a blog post. (bit.ly/1fi1n5j)

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)