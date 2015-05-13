BRIEF-Westshore Terminals Investment Corp announces normal course issuer bid
* Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation announces normal course issuer bid
WASHINGTON May 13 The White House on Wednesday praised Facebook's new minimum wage and family leave policy, which raises minimum hourly salaries for contractors to $15 per hour.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the Tuesday announcement from the social media company is an example of the kind of leadership on such issues now seen with more frequency from the public sector.
(Reporting By Julia Edwards)
* Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation announces normal course issuer bid
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, April 6 Investors yanked the most money from U.S.-based equity funds since December during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as they feared stocks may be overpriced given the many roadblocks in implementing U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies. Nearly $12 billion drained from the stock funds in the seven days through April 5, including $7 billion
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders