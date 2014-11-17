By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 17 Facebook Inc's
professional version of its social network aimed at businesses
will launch in the next few months, a person familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Monday.
The world's No.1 Internet social network with 1.35 billion
monthly users has been quietly testing a version of its website
geared towards workplace collaboration. The service, dubbed
Facebook at Work, allows users to exchange messages and share
documents using Facebook's scrolling news feed and other
familiar features from the consumer version of Facebook.
The professional version of Facebook, which could compete
with services such as LinkedIn Corp, as well as
Salesforce.com Inc and Microsoft Corp, would
allow users to maintain special profiles that are distinct from
their existing Facebook profiles, the person said. Work
activities would not be shared on a user's personal profile, and
the baby photos, videos and general banter popular in the
consumer version of Facebook would not encroach into the
professional version.
A Facebook team in London is leading the effort and a small
number of companies are currently running a pilot version of the
service, the person said.
It is still unclear how Facebook plans to make money from
the professional service. Facebook is not currently charging a
subscription fee for the version being tested, according to a
report in the Financial Times, which first reported news of the
service. Facebook currently generates the bulk of its revenue
from ads that appear on its existing service.
Shares of LinkedIn, a social network aimed at professional
users, were down 5 percent at $222.12 in midday trading on
Monday. Salesforce.com was down 1.74 percent at $62.80 and
Microsoft was essentially flat at $49.54.
Facebook shares were down 1 percent at $74.13.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Diane Craft)