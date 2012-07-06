(Changes company name to Inc, not Corp, in first paragraph)
SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 Facebook Inc and
Yahoo I nc < YHOO.O> have struck a broad advertising partnership
as part of a final settlement of duelling patent lawsuits,
technology blog AllThingsDigital cited sources close to the pact
as saying on Friday.
Both boards approved a strategic deal that will encompass
joint online advertising sales and cross-licensing of key
patents. No money will change hands in the deal to be announced
later on Friday, it added.
Yahoo sued Facebook in March, claiming the No. 1 social
networking company infringed 10 patents including several that
cover online advertising technology. In its lawsuit, the company
said Facebook was considered "one of the worst performing sites
for advertising" prior to adopting Yahoo's ideas.
Facebook, which went public in May, filed a countersuit of
its own a month later and called Yahoo short-sighted for its
decision to prioritize "litigation over innovation."
Yahoo brought its lawsuit while the company was under the
leadership of then-Chief Executive Scott Thompson. Thompson was
ousted from the company shortly after the case began, amid
questions about his resume.
On Thursday, sources told Reuters that Hulu CEO Jason Kilar
and current interim CEO Ross Levinsohn are now in the final
running for the top job.
Facebook has been beefing up its patents arsenal. In April,
it announced to deal to pay Microsoft Corp $550 million
for hundreds of patents that originated with AOL.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)