By Malathi Nayak
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 25
SAN FRANCISCO, June 25 Virtual-reality
technology startup Oculus VR denied allegations by videogame
publisher ZeniMax Media Inc that it stole trade secrets during
development of a gaming headset in a response filed in a federal
court on Wednesday.
Last month, ZeniMax Media filed a lawsuit against Oculus in
a federal court in Texas, alleging theft of trade secrets during
development of a gaming headset by the virtual-reality startup
that Facebook Inc has agreed to buy for $2 billion.
"There is not a line of ZeniMax code or any of its
technology in these or any other Oculus products," Oculus said
in its response. "Only after the Facebook acquisition
announcement did ZeniMax suddenly begin asserting supposed
ownership rights over Oculus VR's technology."
ZeniMax and its subsidiary, id Software Llc, sued Oculus and
co-founder Palmer Luckey for, among other things, hiring away
employees like well-known game programmer John Carmack to
"surreptitiously gain further unauthorized access" to
intellectual property.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the
Northern District of Texas, Case: 3:14-cv-01849-P.
