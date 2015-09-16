By Yasmeen Abutaleb
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 16
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 16 Facebook users took to
the social media site on Wednesday to react to the company's
decision to test what Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark
Zuckerberg called a "dislike button" - and not everyone liked
the idea.
In a town hall-style question and answer session Tuesday,
Zuckerberg took questions from users about topics ranging from
virtual reality to his wife's pregnancy. Yet most Facebook users
fixated on his announcement that the 1.5-billion user social
network was working on adding a button other than "like."
Users flooded Zuckerberg's official Facebook page with
nearly 3,000 comments largely about the dislike option. While
some said they would use Facebook more if the button were
introduced, others said it would lead to cyberbullying and more
negativity on the site.
"Please don't put a dislike button, as much as there is
times I would love it, would much rather express my thoughts in
words to be completely direct on my opinion," said user Andrea
Robichaud.
Users have been asking for a dislike button for several
years, Zuckerberg said, though it may not necessarily be named
dislike or be represented with a thumbs down. He added that the
company was preparing to test a version of the button.
"Not every moment is a good moment," Zuckerberg said.
The button's aim, he said, would be to express empathy on
posts that may reference topics where "like" is not the
appropriate response, such as the refugee crisis or the death of
a loved one.
Some users offered alternative suggestions that they thought
would minimize harassment on the site, such as adding a
"sympathy" button instead or allowing users to opt out of the
"dislike" button on their posts.
Others took a more humorous approach. Vince Vogel suggested
Facebook offer "public smile, private smile, private frown and
public frown" instead of like and dislike.
Analysts are not expecting a huge financial payoff if the
company goes forward, and Facebook shares rose slightly
Wednesday on the first full trading session after the
announcement, up 0.5 percent to around $93.40.
"If it takes off it will help engagement," said Stern Agee
analyst Arvind Bhatia, although noting the revenue impact would
not be great. "This is probably more in response to what
Facebook sees as a feature requested by users."
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)