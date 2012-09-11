SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 Facebook Inc Chief
Executive Mark Zuckerberg admitted he was disappointed in his
company's share price performance since the world's largest
social network went public in May, but said investors did not
fully grasp its mobile growth potential.
The 28-year-old co-founder, wearing a T-shirt and jeans, on
Tuesday made his first major public appearance since the
company's rocky initial public offering in May.
"It's not like this is the first up and down that we've ever
had," Zuckerberg told the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San
Francisco. "Building a mission and building a business go hand
in hand."
Facebook became the first U.S. company to debut on stock
markets with a value of more than $100 billion. But it has since
lost more than half of its capitalization as investors fret
about slowing growth.
Shares in the company ended Tuesday up 3.3 percent at
$19.43, well off their $38 debut price.