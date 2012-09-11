By Alexei Oreskovic and Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 Facebook Inc Chief
Executive Mark Zuckerberg admits to being disappointed about his
company's crumbling share price, but argued that Wall Street did
not yet grasp the full long-term potential of its slow-growing
mobile business.
The 28-year-old co-founder looked confident in his first
public appearance since the company's rocky initial public
offering in May, followed by a plunge of almost 50 percent in
price. On Tuesday, anticipation ahead of Zuckerberg's outing
helped drive the shares up 3 percent after hours to above $20,
building on a 3.3 percent gain in regular trade.
Clad in a gray T-shirt and jeans, Zuckerberg conceded that
the company's downward spiraling stock was not helping staff
morale, but stressed he st ill thought it was a good time to join
the company and "double down".
"It's not like this is the first up and down that we've ever
had," Zuckerberg told the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San
Francisco.
Facebook became the first U.S. company to debut on stock
markets with a value of more than $100 billion. But it has since
lost more than half of its capitalization as investors fret
about slowing growth.
Shares in the company ended Tuesday at $19.43, well off
their $38 debut price. T he stock crept above $20 in extended
trade on Tuesday.