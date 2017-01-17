(Adds trial details and Zuckerberg testimony throughout)
By Lisa Maria Garza
DALLAS Jan 17 Facebook Inc chief
executive Mark Zuckerberg took the witness stand in Dallas
federal court on Tuesday and denied an allegation by a rival
company that the virtual-reality technology of Facebook's Oculus
unit was stolen.
Zuckerberg, the founder of one of the world's largest
companies, faced hours of tough, public questioning about where
Oculus obtained its ideas and how much he knew about the startup
when Facebook bought it for $2 billion.
A jury is hearing evidence in a civil lawsuit brought by
videogame publisher ZeniMax Media Inc against Oculus in 2014, in
the middle of the Facebook-Oculus deal. ZeniMax said that Oculus
unlawfully used its intellectual property to develop the
virtual-reality system that includes the Rift headset.
During one heated exchange with ZeniMax lawyer Tony Sammi,
Zuckerberg told a jury in the crowded courtroom that the
technology was not even fully formed when Facebook bought it.
"Improving on that technology doesn't make it yours," Sammi
countered. "If you steal my bike, paint it and put a bell on it,
does that make it your bike?"
Zuckerberg, wearing a dark suit and striped tie rather than
his typical T-shirt and jeans, answered, "no," but then added:
"The idea that Oculus technology is based on someone else's is
just wrong."
The 32-year-old Facebook founder has spoken about virtual
reality as an important part of the company's future business,
especially as the technology becomes less expensive and its uses
clearer.
The Oculus acquisition was more expensive than the $2
billion price tag indicated, Zuckerberg said in court,
describing $700 million spent to retain employees and $300
million in payouts for reaching milestones. Oculus originally
wanted $4 billion, he said.
Sammi questioned whether Facebook knew what it was doing
when it made the acquisition. Zuckerberg said the Oculus deal
was done over a weekend in 2014, which Sammi said did not show
sufficient due diligence. Zuckerberg said, though, in later
testimony that Facebook researched Oculus for months.
At the time, Zuckerberg testified, he was not aware of any
theft claims against Oculus.
"It's pretty common when you announce a big deal that people
just come out of the woodwork and claim they own some part of
the deal," Zuckerberg said.
On the stand, he also gave details about Facebook's $22
billion purchase of messaging service WhatsApp in 2014. While
the deal was in progress, another company he did not identify
made a last-minute bid that was higher, Zuckerberg said, but
WhatsApp declined because of its good relationship with
Facebook.
The Oculus lawsuit, in the sixth day of a jury trial,
relates in part to programmer John Carmack.
Well-known for helping to conceive games such as "Quake" and
"Doom," Carmack worked for id Software LLC before that company
was acquired by ZeniMax. He is now the chief technology officer
at Oculus.
Zuckerberg denied that Carmack has unfairly used computer
code from his previous position. "There is no shared code in
what we do," he said.
Zuckerberg said he has been interested in virtual reality
since he was a student, but thought it was decades away from
happening before he encountered Oculus. He told jurors how he
used virtual reality to capture his daughter's first steps, so
her grandparents could experience it later.
"We want to get closer to this kind of perfect
representation, so you can capture a moment you had," he said.
The case is ZeniMax Media Inc et al v. Oculus VR Inc et al,
U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, No.
3:14-cv-1849.
(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; Writing by David
Ingram; editing by Grant McCool)