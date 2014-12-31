BRIEF-Eservglobal updates on outlook
* Expect sufficient order flow in H1 to support our outlook of breakeven in core business in 12 months to 31 Oct 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 31 Fachowcy.pl Ventures SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Grzegorz Bielowicki sold 22,756,418 shares (32.63 pct stake) of the company
* Currently Bielowicki does not own any shares of the company
* Shares to halt trade on March 13 pending announcement - shenzhen stock exchange