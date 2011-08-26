Aug 26 The U.S. State Department released a report on the proposed $7 billion Keystone XL pipeline project on Friday, assessing environmental and safety concerns about potential oil spills and other risks.

The pipeline will transport 500,000 barrels per day of oil sands crude from Hardisty, Alberta in Canada to production plants in Texas and Oklahoma.

Here are some of the key findings and recommendations from the report:

SPILL POTENTIAL AND RESPONSE

There could be 1.18 to 1.83 spills a year larger than 2,100 gallons for the proposed pipeline along its length of approximately 1,711 miles. The frequency of spills is estimated to be in the range of 1.78 to 2.51 spills a year.

A study conducted by TransCanada found the maximum spill volume would be about 672,000 gallons along about 50 percent of the proposed route. For less than 1.7 miles of the proposed pipeline the maximum spill volume would be 2.8 million gallons.

The existing Keystone pipeline, which began operating in June 2010, has experienced 14 spills.

POTENTIAL ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS OF OIL SPILLS

The department said no oil single spill would hurt the entire Northern High Plains Aquifer System, which includes the Ogallala aquifer formation and Sand Hills aquifer unit.

The system is a major source of drinking water and irrigation in eight states, including South Dakota and Texas. The Sand Hills aquifer, which is near the surface, is considered most vulnerable to oil spills.

A pipeline leak in the Sand Hills region would likely affect only a limited area, the department said.

The report stated that the pipeline would not cross any "sole-source aquifers, or aquifers serving as the principal source of drinking water."

In the event of a spill, Keystone has agreed to restore affected areas and provide alternative water supplies, if groundwater or surface water was contaminated.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES CONSIDERED

Fourteen major route alternatives were considered, such as the I-90 corridor through South Dakota and a Western Alternative cutting through Wyoming, Colorado and Kansas into Oklahoma.

The alternatives were rejected on grounds that they did not meet the needs of the project, were not economically and technically feasible and posed environmental threats to aquifers, forested areas and other water bodies.

The department concluded that if the pipeline project was not implemented, Canadian producers would seek alternative transportation systems to move oil to markets outside the United States.

Transportation by road in tanks and trucks would involve potential risks such as highway congestion and accidents.

EMISSIONS AND OTHER ENVIRONMENTAL RISKS

The department concluded that greenhouse gas emissions from gasoline produced from Canadian oil sands crude will be higher than crude oil currently used extensively for oil production in America.

This greenhouse gas intensity from Canadian oil sands crude could decrease over time, the report said.

Keystone, according to the report, must take steps to prevent damage from geologic hazards, erosion of soil, contamination of water bodies and soil,destruction of wildlife and fisheries, loss of endangered plants and animals and noise pollution.

